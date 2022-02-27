World of Krypton #4 Preview: Zod's Release

General Zod has been bottling up a lot of resentments against his pal Jor-El, and they all come spilling out in this preview of World of Krypton #4. No wonder this guy is always trying to get people to kneel before him. You've got issues, Zod! Check out the preview below.

WORLD OF KRYPTON #4

DC Comics

0122DC186

0122DC187 – World of Krypton #4 Aud Koch Cover – $4.99

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Mico Suayan

The trial of the millennium! As Jor-El and his brother investigate the mysterious mass-extinction events ravaging Krypton's natural world, a much more public event holds the planet's attention—a member of the House of El stands trial for aiding violent revolutionaries. As all of Krypton watches, a betrayal is revealed that threatens to shatter the long-standing friendship between Jor-El and General Zod.

In Shops: 3/1/2022

SRP: $3.99

