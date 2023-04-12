World's Finest: Teen Titans by Mark Waid & Emanuela Lupacchino

As well as a new Superman series from DC Comics, Mark Waid is launching a new series in the style of his recent Superman/Batman: World's Finest series. World's Finest: Teen Titans by Waid and Emanuela Lupacchino will be a modern retelling of the early adventures of the Teen Titans by Marv Wolfman and George Perez.

World's Finest: Teen Titans is spinning out of the pages of the runaway hit Batman/Superman: World's Finest and features a modern retelling of the early adventures of the original Teen Titans! Led by Robin, the Boy Wonder, a new super-team has burst onto the scene—meet the Teen Titans, DC's grooviest group full of super-teens with super-problems. When they're not fighting alongside their Justice League mentors, they're managing their image and cultivating the rabid fan base that helps them save the world…as, all the while, a danger from the shadows intends to tear these friends apart before they ever reach the big time. Before they were the Titans of the DCU, they were the Teen Titans, and you won't want to miss this fresh take on their origins.

"I've had so much fun writing the Teen Titans in Batman/Superman: World's Finest that DC asked for more, and I couldn't be happier," said Waid. "Taking our cue from the main World's Finest book, the series is set in the not-too-distant past, when Robin led the team—including Bumblebee and Mal Duncan—as they answered calls for help from kids worldwide and dealt with their celebrity status. The real fun for the wonderful Ema Lupacchino and me is revealing many surprising secrets about who each of the Titans really is. Even longtime readers will be stunned by these untold revelations."

World's Finest: Teen Titans #1 will be available at local comic shops on July 11 featuring interior artwork by Emanuela Lupacchino, a main and 1:100 cover by Chris Samnee, open-to-order variants by Evan "Doc" Shaner and Jim Cheung, a 1:25 variant by W. Scott Forbes, a 1:50 variant by Lupacchino, a special foil variant by Cheung, and a blank sketch cover.