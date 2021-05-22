Would You Get the Hugo Strange Vaccine? Harley Quinn #3 [Preview]
In this preview of Harley Quinn #3, Hugo Strange and his team of scientists are cutting a lot of corners when it comes to testing out Strange's new coronavirus vaccine, but personally, we'd advise the citizens of Gotham to wait for Pfizer, Moderna, or even Johnson & Johnson! But Strange is really hoping to reach herd immunity, and he has quite the solution to combat vaccine hesitancy: he'll dispatch his man Lockwood to bring people in for the shot. Starting with Harley Quinn. Check out the preview below.
HARLEY QUINN #3
DC Comics
0321DC065 – HARLEY QUINN #3 CVR B DERRICK CHEW CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Riley Rossmo
Harley Quinn here, still narrating my solicit text! My war of wellness with Hugo Strange kicks into high gear this issue, and things are gonna get ugly. Hugo is about to send his right-hand man-child Lockwood, Arkham Asylum's most sadistic guard, after Kevin and me at our first support group meeting. Folks, some things in this world are sacred, and I am not gonna stand for this. Hugo Strange never picked a fight with someone like me before, and he's not going to like the results. Buy this issue, and pick up our gorgeous variant cover—it's a real gem!
In Shops: 2021-05-25
SRP: $3.99