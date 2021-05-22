Would You Get the Hugo Strange Vaccine? Harley Quinn #3 [Preview]

In this preview of Harley Quinn #3, Hugo Strange and his team of scientists are cutting a lot of corners when it comes to testing out Strange's new coronavirus vaccine, but personally, we'd advise the citizens of Gotham to wait for Pfizer, Moderna, or even Johnson & Johnson! But Strange is really hoping to reach herd immunity, and he has quite the solution to combat vaccine hesitancy: he'll dispatch his man Lockwood to bring people in for the shot. Starting with Harley Quinn. Check out the preview below.