Would You Kill Moira As A Baby? And More X-Men Questions Today

It's a blast to the past for everyone in the X-Men comic books today. With X-Force #49, Fall Of The House Of X #2 and X-Men Unlimited #127.

It's a blast to the past for everyone in the X-Men comic books today. With X-Force #49, Fall Of The House Of X #2 and X-Men Unlimited #127. Time for a bit of a recap from the Beast in X-Force #49.

As the story of Krakoa and Orchis, Apocalypse and Nimrod, Earth and Arakko, gets told once more.

Fall Of The House Of X #2, told from the point of view of the Nathaniel Essex-formed Dominion of our solar system, looking back to Moira Mactaggart's most recent life that formed the current reality – and the moment before which everything could be changed.

X-Force #49 sees the Beast, newly resurrected as his seventies/eighties Avengers self, reconnect with Wonder Man. Nostalgia for Simon but yesterday for Hank.

Betsy Braddock, Captain Britain drags out her own old catchphrase in X-Men Unlimited #127 fighting the Externals from the nineties.

Talking of catchphrases… haven't heard this one in a while either.

So the plan is to change the past and this is what the X-Men have to hand, a place that the Dominion cannot see, with mutants as its weapons, aiming to do something very bad indeed, for the greater good.

While the Krakoan Beast also wants to keep records of whatever it is he is up to with nuclear weapons.

But as bad as anything the Beast may have planned, Doug Ramsey has worse. He's already down for killing Hitler as a baby, or even Hitler's mother.

If it is even Doug Ramsey, of course. The Externals are definitely still within causality.

But even if the X-Men could do anything, deleting Moira MActaggert may no longer be enough to impact upon the Dominion.

"Escaped causality". Now that I do like. A lot. I'm putting it on a T-shirt. How's that for causality?

