Would You Kill Moira As A Baby? And More X-Men Questions Today

It's a blast to the past for everyone in the X-Men comic books today. With X-Force #49, Fall Of The House Of X #2 and X-Men Unlimited #127.

It's a blast to the past for everyone in the X-Men comic books today. With X-Force #49, Fall Of The House Of X #2 and X-Men Unlimited #127. Time for a bit of a recap from the Beast in X-Force #49.

Marvel Comics

As the story of Krakoa and Orchis, Apocalypse and Nimrod, Earth and Arakko, gets told once more.

Marvel Comics

Fall Of The House Of X #2, told from the point of view of the Nathaniel Essex-formed Dominion of our solar system, looking back to Moira Mactaggart's most recent life that formed the current reality – and the moment before which everything could be changed.

X-Men, Orchis

X-Force #49 sees the Beast, newly resurrected as his seventies/eighties Avengers self, reconnect with Wonder Man. Nostalgia for Simon but yesterday for Hank.

Marvel Comics

Betsy Braddock, Captain Britain drags out her own old catchphrase in X-Men Unlimited #127 fighting the Externals from the nineties.

X-Men, Orchis

Talking of catchphrases… haven't heard this one in a while either.

Marvel Comics

So the plan is to change the past and this is what the X-Men have to hand, a place that the Dominion cannot see, with mutants as its weapons, aiming to do something very bad indeed, for the greater good.

Marvel Comics

While the Krakoan Beast also wants to keep records of whatever it is he is up to with nuclear weapons.

Marvel Comics

But as bad as anything the Beast may have planned, Doug Ramsey has worse. He's already down for killing Hitler as a baby, or even Hitler's mother.

Marvel Comics

If it is even Doug Ramsey, of course. The Externals are definitely still within causality.

But even if the X-Men could do anything, deleting Moira MActaggert may no longer be enough to impact upon the Dominion.

Marvel Comics

"Escaped causality". Now that I do like. A lot. I'm putting it on a T-shirt. How's that for causality?

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #2
MARVEL COMICS
DEC230568
(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) R. B. Silva
THE LAST HOPE – OUTSIDE OF REALITY! Outside time and space is mutantdom's last hope. Floating between dimensions, hiding from a Dominion who wishes to crush them. Can Xavier and his crew survive? And when we find out their plan, will we want them to? The end of the Krakoan Age continues in this epic tale split in two! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 21, 2024 SRP: $4.99

X-FORCE #49
MARVEL COMICS
DEC230611
(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Daniel Acuna
WONDER MAN AND BEAST – THE DYNAMIC DUO RETURNS! In a simpler time, the bounding BEAST partnered up with Avenger WONDER MAN! But after Beast's fall from grace, is there any chance these two can see eye to eye? In a last desperate attempt to take down Beast, witness the return of…Beast?! TARGET: BEAST part 2! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 21, 2024 SRP: $3.99

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #127
Published: February 19, 2024
Writer: Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe

