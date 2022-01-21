X Deaths of Wolverine #1 Preview: Grand Theft Moira

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Moira MacTaggert adds carjacking to her growing list of offenses in this preview of X Deaths of Wolverine #1, in stores Wednesday. Check out the preview below.
X Deaths of Wolverine #1
by Benjamin Percy & Federico Vicentini, cover by Adam Kubert
DEATH IS NOT THE END. DEATH IS THE OMEGA. WEEK 2 – If WOLVERINE's future lies in the past, what does that mean for the present? The reciprocal series to X LIVES OF WOLVERINE, X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE is can't-miss reading, chock-full of revelations for the best there is as well as the fate of mutantkind
Marvel | Marvel Universe
On sale Jan 26, 2022 | 48 Pages | 75960620146400111
| Parental Advisory
$5.99
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.