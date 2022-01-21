X Deaths of Wolverine #1 Preview: Grand Theft Moira

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Moira MacTaggert adds carjacking to her growing list of offenses in this preview of X Deaths of Wolverine #1, in stores Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

X Deaths of Wolverine #1
by Benjamin Percy & Federico Vicentini, cover by Adam Kubert
DEATH IS NOT THE END. DEATH IS THE OMEGA. WEEK 2 – If WOLVERINE's future lies in the past, what does that mean for the present? The reciprocal series to X LIVES OF WOLVERINE, X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE is can't-miss reading, chock-full of revelations for the best there is as well as the fate of mutantkind
On sale Jan 26, 2022 | 48 Pages | 75960620146400111
| Parental Advisory
$5.99
