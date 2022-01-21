X Deaths of Wolverine #1 Preview: Grand Theft Moira

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Moira MacTaggert adds carjacking to her growing list of offenses in this preview of X Deaths of Wolverine #1, in stores Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

X Deaths of Wolverine #1

by Benjamin Percy & Federico Vicentini, cover by Adam Kubert

DEATH IS NOT THE END. DEATH IS THE OMEGA. WEEK 2 – If WOLVERINE's future lies in the past, what does that mean for the present? The reciprocal series to X LIVES OF WOLVERINE, X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE is can't-miss reading, chock-full of revelations for the best there is as well as the fate of mutantkind

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.07"D | 3 oz | 130 per carton

On sale Jan 26, 2022 | 48 Pages | 75960620146400111

| Parental Advisory

$5.99

Varants:

75960620146400116 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 1 PAREL VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620146400117 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 1 HANS VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620146400121 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 1 GARCIN VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620146400131 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 1 JURGENS VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620146400141 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 1 YAGAWA ANIME STYLE VARIANT [1:25] – $5.99 US

75960620146400151 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 1 KIETH HIDDEN GEM VARIANT [1:100] – $5.99 US

75960620146400161 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 1 KUBERT OMEGA WOLVERINE SPOILER VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620146400171 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 1 CABAL STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620146400181 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 1 BAGLEY TRADING CARD VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620146400191 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 1 ASRAR VARIANT [1:50] – $5.99 US