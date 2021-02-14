X-Force Beats Dark Detective To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman usually always takes the top of the Bestseller List, Future State or not. This week, X-Force topped it. Coming out of X Of Swords, the X-books are a lot stronger than before, all round. As Marvel is really stealing a march on DC right now.

X-Force #17 Future State Batman Dark Detective #3 Eternals #2 Fantastic Four #29 Amazing Spider-Man #59 Star Wars Darth Vader #10 Future State Justice League #2 Wolverine Black White and Blood #3 Future State Teen Titans #2 Excalibur #18

Ssalefish Comics: Spider-man is the ruler of the roost this week with DC still playing skip weeks. Future State has a few bright spots and strong sellers but largely the event falls flat. People have resisted them from the get go and casual readers coming in don't understand why the regular heroes aren't in the books. The unfamiliar who maybe got excited for the new characters also lose interest when they hear the event is only 2-4 issues and then they become a footnote in DC history.

Rodman Comics: So cold this week I believe some customers stayed away. Star Wars titles doing great.

Dr No's: Six Marvel titles in our Top Ten, three DC, and one Image (Radiant Black). Disappointed to see so little interest in the Future State books, but I'm thankful that DC made them returnable so that we all share the risk.

Amazing Spider-man #361 newstand edition CGC 9.4 $200

