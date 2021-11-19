X-Force Killshot Anniversary Special #1 Preview: Major X Returns

Dear readers, it's Friday night, and as promised in the sacred covenant between Bleeding Cool and you, we bring you Friday Night Previews, a marathon of previews of all the DC and Marvel comics coming out next week that screams: "Jude Terror will have to write fewer articles during the week thanks to this." A clickbait headline here, a snarky SEO-keyword-rich sentence or two there, and these previews are ready for your reading pleasure. X-Force Killshot Anniversary Special #1 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, celebrating thirty years of the mutant team first put together by the man, the myth, the legend, the always entertaining social media personality, Rob Liefeld. It's got Cable. It's got Deadpool. It's got Major X. It's got… Venompool?! Check out a preview below.

X-FORCE KILLSHOT ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Rob Liefeld and Chad Bowers (W) • Rob Liefeld (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER A BY ROB LIEFELD

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER B BY ROB LIEFELD

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER C BY ROB LIEFELD

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER D BY ROB LIEFELD

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER E BY ROB LIEFELD

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER F BY ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY Leinil FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic team, creator Rob Liefeld returns to the characters he introduced three decades ago to tell a brand-new adventure featuring these hard-hitting heroes! In this special issue, the man called Cable assembles the combined might of five different X-Force squadrons, each gathered across various points in time for one final mission: to defeat Stryfe once and for all – AT ALL COSTS! Sacrifices, betrayals and revelations await as X-Force attempts their most daring assault ever!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

