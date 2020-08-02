X-Men #10 Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List.

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. This is the only direct market comic book sales chart in the entire industry right now. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top ten bestselling comics of the week

With the absence of a new Batman solo comic this week, Marvel Comics dominates with the Empyre tie-in of X-Men outselling Empyre itself, as Scoytt makes good on his promise and takes Nathan and Rachel to the beach. And last week's Batman even made it in, showing the juggernaut of that comic book.

X-Men #10 Empyre #3 Amazing Spider-Man #45 Star Wars Darth Vader #3 X-Factor #1 Batman/Superman #10 Legion Of Super-Heroes #7 Cable #2 Empyre: Savage Avengers #1 Batman #95

Famous Faces and Funnies: The Top Ten list was split evenly between the Big Two at FFF this week with 5 DC titles and 5 Marvel titles making up our bestsellers list. Batman #95 was on top (on its second week) but it only outsold X-Men's return to the stands by two copies. Legion has gained some steam in the last month. Batman/Superman, Detective Comics and Death Metal #2 (on its second week) fill out the DC half of the Top Ten. X-Factor's Dawn of X debut was strong, but not at the fan favorite level of New Mutants, X-Force or X-Men proper. I think it'll be a solid seller over time though, for however long it runs. Captain Marvel is in the Top for the first time in a while thanks to a first appearance in a tie in comic. Empyre rounds out our list. I'm a little surprised to see it selling so well, but the interest is there and the newly weekly schedule probably helps keep the focus.

Rodman Comics: Marvel fans I do not believe know that Empyre is weekly comic. The last two issues dropped hard sales wise for us. Star Wars fans were thrilled a new Darth Vader finally came out. Legion of Superheroes quickly cooled off from last issues demand. It was a soft sales week for us.

Ssalefish Comics: Two Marvel giants that traditionally top sales returned this week, Star Wars Darth Vader and X-Men, along with the weekly Empyre charted in the top 3. Empyre is doing very well each week and I noticed a spike in the sales this week as maybe our X-Men crowd are realizing this is important reading for their titles as well, since they have been mostly insular titles to this point. Whatever DC&T thinks they are doing with releasing books on Tuesday isn't working, especially when you have like 7 titles this week. Everyone just waited for Wednesday.

Collector's Paradise North Hollywood: Pulp by Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips sold like crazy this week!

Venom #3 NM $235 1st Appearance of Knull. Price on this book has skyrocketed recently.