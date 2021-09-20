X-Men #3 Preview: Who Invited the High Evolutionary to This Party?

The high Evolutionary returns just in time for the Trial of Magneto in this preview of X-Men #3. The Evolutionary has a major stake in the outcome of the trial, considering one of his New Man, Bova, is the cow Magneto had sex with to conceive Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch. Has Bova come with the High Evolutionary to Krakoa? Will she speak as a character witness at the trial?

Bova's testimony at the Trial of Magneto?

In any case, the X-Men don't seem to be too happy to see the High Evolutionary, and the solicit indicates that the stakes are quite high for this issue. That being said, has a Marvel solicit ever said the stakes were low? "You can skip this one if you want, True Believer!" So take it with a grain of salt and all that. X-Men #3 is in comic book stores on Wednesday. Check out a preview of the issue below.

X-MEN #3
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210646
JUL210648 – X-MEN #3 DAUTERMAN TRADING CARD VAR – $3.99
(W) Gerry Duggan (A / CA) Pepe Larraz
EVOLUTION IS THE ENEMY!
The X-Men are no strangers to being targeted for their genes…but when the High Evolutionary returns with his brand of unnatural selection, the survival of the whole planet is at stake!

Rated T+
In Shops: 9/22/2021
SRP: $3.99

