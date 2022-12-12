X-Men #4 Debuts Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver and More, Up for Auction

X-Men debuts are like gold bars in the comics market, and issue #4 from 1964 is a doozy. This is the big one, featuring the second appearance of Magneto, and the debuts of Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch, Toad, Mastermind, and the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. So many key and fan-favorite characters began here; this has got to be one of the top five X-Men keys there are. For a CGC 2.0 like this copy, taking bids at Heritage Auctions today, this looks pretty nice, especially the main cover image looking so good. Currently, it is sitting at $575. Check it out below.

X-Men Debuts Are King Right Now

"X-Men #4 (Marvel, 1964) CGC GD 2.0 White pages. The second appearance of Magneto, and the first appearances of Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch, Toad, Mastermind, and the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Of note on the cover, the Scarlet Witch is wearing green instead of her traditional red to visually separate her from Magneto's bold red costume. Jack Kirby and Paul Reinman cover and art. Overstreet 2022 GD 2.0 value = $1,000. CGC census 10/22: 81 in 2.0, 2319 higher. CGC Grader Notes: creasing to cover, spine splits to cover. Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch, Mastermind, and Toad appear for the 1st time, and Magneto makes his 2nd appearance. Cover pencils by Jack Kirby. The Brotherhood of Evil Mutants!, script by Stan Lee, pencils by Jack Kirby, inks by Paul Reinman; Magneto and his new Brotherhood of Evil Mutants steals a freighter and uses it to take over the South American nation of Santo Marco; The X-Men invade and take the country back; Xavier is caught in an explosion and loses his mental powers. Cover price $0.12."

It would be pretty epic to own this issue. This seems like a great, affordable copy. Go here and check it out, and place a bid. While there, check out all of the other issues taking bids today.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.