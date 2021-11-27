X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto #4 Preview: Scarlet Witches Everywhere

X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #4 (OF 5)

SEP210933

(W) Leah Williams (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Valerio Schiti

DOUBLE, DOUBLE TOIL AND TROUBLE!

• A Wanda divided cannot stand…

• …but there are many other things she can do.

• Chaos comes to Krakoa.

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

