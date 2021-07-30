Xavier, Emma Frost, Magneto, Our Leaders Cannot Be Trusted – Inferno

Marvel Comics is planning to run two house ads ahead of the launch of Inferno, and they seem to harken back a little to the classic New Mutants – Do You Know What Your Children Are? house ads back in the day. The first shows Magneto, Emma Frost and Professor X, side by side staring at the camera, with the headline "Xavier, Emma Frost, Magneto, Our Leaders Cannot Be Trusted" with Inferno starting in September. This is followed by another house ad with Mystique, Moira MacTaggert, Destiny in a similar pose with the legend "Mystique, Moira MacTaggert, Destiny – Our Enemies Cannot Be Trusted".

Now up to this point, Moira MacTaggart was seen on the side of the leaders, albeit it, hidden in the bowels of Krakoa. What if that wasn't true? What if she was buried there by the Quiet Council? We had been led to believe that it was Moira who forbade the Quiet Council from resurrecting Destiny for Mystique, as pre-cognitives could foil the Krakoan plans. And that Destiny had previously commanded Mystique that if that request was refused, she should burn the place to the ground. And that may have started with the Marauder boat.

But here it appears that Moira, Destiny, and Mystique are on the same side, opposed to the Quiet Council. Did something else go down that we are unaware of? Possibly, this is a Jonathan Hickman-showrun operation after all. Inferno is coming…

INFERNO #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210520

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Jerome Opena

THE CULMINATION OF JONATHAN HICKMAN'S X-MEN BEGINS HERE! "There will be an island-not the first, but the last…" Promises were made and broken. The rulers of Krakoa have been playing a dangerous game with a dangerous woman, and they are about to see how badly that can burn them. Mastermind of the X-Men JONATHAN HICKMAN brings his plans to a head, joined by an incredible lineup of artists beginning with VALERIO SCHITI… as one woman follows through on her promise to burn the nation of Krakoa to the ground. Rated T+In Shops: Sep 29, 2021 SRP: $5.99 INFERNO #2 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211082

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Jerome Opena

FEEL THE FIRE! Secrets. Lies. They have a way of coming out and biting you when you least expect them. The secrets and lies of Krakoa will shake it to it foundation. Head of X Jonathan Hickman, continues a tale of consequences with one of his first Marvel collaborators, artist Stefano Caselli! RATED T+In Shops: Oct 27, 2021 SRP: $5.99