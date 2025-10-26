Posted in: Comics, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: and Monsterholic, Audiobook, Banished from the Hero’s Party I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside, manga, My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong As I Expected, Yen Audio, Yen Press

Yen Audio Announces 3 New Audiobooks from Yen Press Series

Yen Audio will adapt three Yen Press titles into audiobooks for next year, including Monsterholic, My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, et al.

Article Summary Yen Press announces three new audiobooks set for release through Yen Audio in April 2026.

Featured titles include My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, Monsterholic, and Banished from the Hero’s Party.

Genres span slice-of-life comedy, fantasy romance, and dystopian sci-fi for a diverse listening experience.

Voice casts will be revealed later on Yen Press social media; fans can expect updates and previews soon.

Yen Press, LLC announced the audiobook adaptation for three current licenses: My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected; Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside; and Monsterholic. From slice-of-life comedy to fantasy romance to dystopian sci-fi, respectively, Yen Audio is excited to be able to continue expanding its collection and bringing fan-favorite novel series to the audiobook medium.

Yen Audio will debut the audiobooks in April 2026, with the voice casts to be announced at a later date, most immediately on their social media account.

My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected

Story by Wataru Watari, Illustrated by Ponkan8

Hachiman Hikigaya is a cynic. "Youth" is a crock, he believes—a sucker's game, an illusion woven from failure and hypocrisy. But when he turns in an essay for a school assignment espousing this view, he's sentenced to work in the Service Club, an organization dedicated to helping students with problems in their lives! How will Hachiman the Cynic cope with a job that requires—gasp!—optimism?

Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside

Story by Zappon, Illustrated by Yasumo

A heroic and mighty adventurer dreams of…opening a pharmacy?

Red was once a member of the Hero's party, a powerful group destined to save the world from the evil forces of Taraxon, the Raging Demon Lord. That is, until one of his comrades kicked him out. Hoping to live the easy life on the frontier, Red's new goal is to open an apothecary. However, keeping the secret of his former life may not be as simple as he thinks. Especially when the beautiful Rit, an adventurer from his past, shows up and asks to move in with him!

Monsterholic

Story by Ghost Mikawa, Illustrated by Rag Miwano

Darkness hides behind the clean, safe, and orderly facade of society in Akitsushima. In the slum known as the Masquerade, people indulge in a drug called Monster Tonic, which transforms them into animal-human hybrids. There are no laws or restrictions in this government-designated area, and it's rife with immorality, obscenity, and murder. When bodies turn up in the streets, the police don't investigate, so it's up to Reiji and Getsu to track down the killer. The two young men are just the pair for the job. Who better to hunt down a monstrous beast than a vampire and a werewolf?

