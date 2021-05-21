Yen Press Announces Ten New Upcoming Series for November 2021

Yen Press, LLC announced a slate of upcoming releases that includes several manga (The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time, Let This Grieving Soul Retire, Namaiki Zakari, I've Been an Omega Since Today, The Splendid Work of a Monster Maid and Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Wraith Arc,) and light novels (Magical☆Explorer, Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie, The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend and Rust-Eater Bisco). All these titles are scheduled for November 2021 release.

The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time (manga)

Story by Kizuka Nero

Art by Yamo Yomoya

Kaito has been summoned into another world as a hero, and though all goes well for a time, one day, his entire party betrays and mercilessly kills him. So when he suddenly gets a chance to redo his life, starting from the point he was first summoned to this world, he swears to exact vengeance on everyone who stabbed him in the back…

The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time is a dark isekai tale based on a Yen On light novel scheduled for an October 2021 release. Fans of dark fantasy manga are sure to enjoy this upcoming release that does an amazing job adapting the highly-anticipated light novel.

Let This Grieving Soul Retire (manga)

Story by Tsukikage

Art by Rai Hebino

Character Designs by Chiko

This man—is he an extraordinary hero or an ordinary person?

"What I'm seeking is to be the world's one and only strongest hero."

Cry had made an oath together with his childhood friends to become the strongest hero, but he realized right after that he has no talent.

Nevertheless, for some reason, the expectations of those around him keep rising rapidly every day. And (at least according to Cry), things will always head in an outrageous direction!?

Let This Grieving Soul Retire is a manga adaptation of the fantasy light novel series by Tsukikage, the creator of Defeating the Demon Lord's a Cinch (If You've Got a Ringer) and The King of the Dead at the Dark Palace by Yen On. This comedic adventure about a reluctant hero appeals to fans of the recently released Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin.

Namaiki Zakari

Story and art by Miyuki Mitsubachi

Basketball club manager Yuki has a secret—she's in love with the team captain! But when Naruse, her cheeky kouhai, discovers her big secret, she's in a tight spot! Just how long is he going to keep teasing her about it!? Stupid pretty playboy…

Namaiki Zakari is a gorgeous romantic comedy shojo filled with charming boys and love triangles. With a story filled with adorable romance and school-life elements, much of which revolves around the events of the characters' basketball team, Namaiki Zakari will surely be shojo fans' next favorite series!

I've Been an Omega Since Today

Story & Art by Maiki Sachi

It all starts with your typical childhood friend love story—average Kanade pining after his dandy best friend, Munechika. There's just one big problem with their high school romance—Kanade's a Beta and Munechika's an Alpha! And everyone knows that Alpha/Beta pairing just aren't compatible…on a physical level. But when Kanade goes into heat as an Omega for the first time, will Munechika be there to give him a helping hand?

Fans of boys love rejoice! Following hot new releases, such as Sasaki and Miyano and I Cannot Reach You, Yen Press is releasing I've Been an Omega Since Today. This standalone title is filled with beautiful artwork and omegaverse elements—truly irresistible to the growing boys love fanbase!

The Splendid Work of a Monster Maid

Story and Art by Yugata Tanabe

Sumire, a "nekomata" phantom, has lost her beloved master. After wandering alone, she stumbles into…a foreign demon world!? Now Sumire serves under the president of a company, alongside an undead named Rose and an android named Ivy. In order to get back that "certain someone," Sumire's splendid work begins!

The Splendid Work of a Monster Maid is a fantasy slice-of-life manga surrounding the events of maids in the demon world. With art and story that are both beautiful and very unique, this series is reminisicent of the likes of Black Butler and Kaori Mori's Emma.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Wraith Arc

Story by Magica Quartet

Art by Hanokage

All the witches in the universe, past and future, may have disappeared, but in their place, emotion-eating "wraiths" prey on humanity. The magical girls fight to protect Mitakihara City once more…

Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Wraith Arc is a spin-off of the iconic manga and anime property, one which takes place between the events of Puella Magi Madoka Magica and Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie: Rebellion, with much of the story told through the perspective of fan-favorite Homura Akemi. This series debut follows the recent omnibus release of Puella Magi Madoka Magica and Puella Magi Madoka Magica: The Different Story.

Magical☆Explorer (light novel)

Story by Iris

Illustration by Noboru Kannataki

Reincarnated as a character in the legendary eroge title "Magical☆Explorer," our hero ends up as an unlucky side-character instead of the game's lady-killer protagonist. Not to worry, though! Armed with his deep knowledge of the game (not to mention a few cheat codes), he'll do whatever it takes to win the hearts of the game's heroines and emerge as the most accomplished student at the Sorcerer's Academy.

Magical☆Explorer is an isekai light novel series that involves a protagonist using his expertise of visual novels to dominate the world when reincarnated within the game. Fantasy isekai and romantic comedies are among the most popular genres in the world of light novels, making Magical☆Explorer a series that will appeal to a wide range of readers.

Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie (light novel)

Story by Hiroro Akizakura

Illustrations by Dangmill

Reincarnated as a villainess in an Otome game, Cecilia realizes that as the heroine's rival, she'll die no matter what route she takes. Convinced that she can avoid her death flag by becoming a man, she crossdresses and takes on a new identity. In the process, however, she ends up replacing her brother-in-law as the knight charged with protecting the heroine! Now the prince who should be condemning her to death wants to hang around her all the time…?! Cecilia will do whatever it takes to achieve a peaceful and carefree life, but if her guise ever slips, it's Game Over!

Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie takes the isekai concept of being reincarnated in the world of an otome game and turns it on its head! In order to save her life, our protagonist masquerades as a man—a choice which leads to a whole lot of chaos in this fun-filled light novel series!

The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend (light novel)

Story by Kennoji

Illustration by Fly

While on his way to school one morning, high school second-year Takamori Ryo saves his childhood friend Fushimi Hina from a sexual harasser on a crowded train. Although the two are practically opposites in appearance and popularity, not to mention the fact they haven't spoken since middle school, Hina finds herself smitten with the oblivious Ryo. A frustratingly sweet, zero-stress romantic comedy!

The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend is a sweet slice-of-life light novel that tells the story of love interests who reconnect in high school after years of separation from their middle school days. This rising star in the light novel world is written by Kennoji, the author of Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin, and illustrated by Fly, the artist of Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki.

Rust-Eater Bisco (light novel)

Story by Shinji Cobkubo

Illustrations by K Akagashi and mocha

In the far future, a disaster known as the "Rusty Wind" has transformed the majority of Japan into a barren desert and left civilization in tatters. After his teacher falls prey to the rust, the roguish Bisco Akahoshi embarks on journey through the sandy wastes to obtain a mushroom known only as the Rust Eater, rumored to cure the ailment. Together with the dashing young doctor Milo, the pair will have to contend with the unforgiving environment and their fellow wanderers in order to make it back alive.

Rust-Eater Bisco is a compelling, post-apocalyptic light novel series with excellent world building complemented by amazing illustrations. An anime adaptation of this award-winning series was recently announced for future release.