Yet Another DC Comics Anthology, Superman: Red & Blue, For March 2021

DC Comics continues to bet the farm on switching from single serialised storylines in monthly ongoing comic books, to a more European model, larger comic books with multiple stories inside each cover, that were once popular in the UK. I say "once". Might their time come again? The latest for launch in March is Superman: Red & Blue, in the fashion of Batman: Black & White but with a slightly greater palette of colours. I say "slightly".

In the spirit of DC's iconic Eisner Award-winning Batman: Black & White anthology series, DC proudly announces Superman: Red & Blue, a new six-issue DC comic book mini-series presenting fresh new visions of the Man of Steel, featuring an incredible slate of comics' most exciting and innovative storytellers creating comics pared back to Superman's two signature colors of red and blue (magenta and cyan for the color nerds)!

Around the world, everyone knows that when they see a red and blue streak in the sky, it's not a bird…it's not a plane…it's Superman!

To start things off in March's Superman: Red & Blue #1, Academy Award-winning writer of DC Future State: The Next Batman John Ridley joins artist Clayton Henry (Batman/Superman) to tell a story of Clark Kent as he confronts a villain who still haunts him, in a story that shows what Superman can mean to a whole country. Then, Brandon Easton (DC Future State's Mister Miracle) and Steve Lieber (Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) take readers to the streets of Metropolis to show how one hero can mean so much to an individual in pain.