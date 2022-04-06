Young Justice: Targets by Weisman, Jones Heads to DC Infinite in June

Great news, Justicebronies! Young Justice showrunner Greg Weisman and storyboard artist Christopher Jones will follow up Phantoms on HBO Max with a new comic book mini-series, Targets, in June. Young Justice: Targets will first hit DC's binge-reading digital subscription service DC Infinite on June 14th and later come to comic shops in print on July 26th. In addition to a main story following up on the cartoon, each issue will also feature backup stories set during past seasons of Young Justice.

The synopsis, from the press release:

Queen Perdita has been kidnapped! Mysterious armored assailants have snatched the Vlatavan royal out from beneath Bowhunter Security, leaving Green Arrow and Black Canary poisoned and comatose in the process! Now a rallying cry echoes around the globe, and across super-teams, to band together and rescue Perdita! Continuing the story of Young Justice: Phantoms, now streaming on HBO MAX, is the six issue, digital first Young Justice: Targets.

"It's been terrific working with Christopher Jones again on another Young Justice comic, and I'm really excited for the fans to read Young Justice: Targets," said Weisman. "It's a fully canon six-issue mini-series, picking up right where Young Justice: Phantoms left off, with plenty of action, nearly our entire cast, and multiple new revelations."

"It's been an amazing journey years after working with Greg Weisman on Young Justice comics, getting the opportunity to help create storyboards for the most recent season of the TV show, and now returning to produce more comics," said Jones. "Between my growth as an artist and the fabulous color by Jason Wright I think these are the best-looking comics I've ever had a hand in creating. I love getting to help tell the stories of these characters, and I can't wait for fans to see where things go after Young Justice: Phantoms."

Check out the covers (Main Cover by Christopher Jones, open variant by Meghan Hetrick, 1:25 variant by Travis Mercer) and preview pages below.