Youth Group, A New YA Graphic Novel by Jordan Morris & Bowen McCurdy

Youth Group by Jordan Morris and Bowen McCurdy is a new YA graphic novel about a cynical young goth who reluctantly joins the youth group at her local mega-church, only to discover that the Christian youth are sneaking out at night to slay actual demons. Familiar face at Bleeding Cool, Calista Brill, First Second's Editorial Director has bought Youth Group for publication in in 2024. Alison Wilgus will also edit. Jordan Morris' agent Dara Hyde at Hill Nadell Literary Agency and Bowen McCurdy's agent Tamara Kawar at ICM Partners negotiated the deal for world rights.

Jordan Morris is the author of the recently published graphic novel, Bubble. Bowen McCurdy (or Bones) is an artist on Marvel Action: Chillers for IDW,co-creator of the Boom Studios series Specter Inspectors with Kaitlyn Musto and creator of a new graphic novel, Cover Your Tracks, also coming from First Second in 2024. She posted the following Youth Group sketch to her Instagram.

First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. ICM Partners is one of the world's leading talent agencies, dedicated to the representation of artists, content creators, broadcasters, authors, journalists and artisans. Originally founded in 1975 as International Creative Management (ICM), they were bought by their new owners in 2012 and rebranded as ICM Partners. They have offices in Los Angeles, New York, Washington, DC, and London. The Hill Nadell Literary Agency was founded in 1979 in San Francisco and has been based in Los Angeles since 2006. The agency represents award-winning and bestselling literary and commercial fiction, narrative nonfiction, current affairs, memoirs, popular culture, cookbooks, graphic novels, and select children's books.

