Yup, There We Go, Godzilla Vs Thor By Jason Aaron And Aaron Kuder

Yup, there we go, Godzilla Vs Thor by Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder to end the big Marvel/Toho crossover of 2025...

Article Summary Marvel and Toho team up for a Godzilla and Marvel hero showdown in a six-issue crossover event.

Final showdown: "Godzilla Vs Thor" by Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder hits shelves July 2nd.

Godzilla battles Marvel icons: Fantastic Four, X-Men, Avengers, Spider-Man, and Hulk.

Expect epic battles with covers by acclaimed artists: Kuder, Bagley, Bradshaw, Guidry, and Simonson.

Yup, as we thought, Marvel Comics will be ending their Godzilla Vs Marvel series of one-shots in July with Godzilla Vs Thor by Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder, the last of six one-shots that has seen Godzilla go up against the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Avengers, Spider-Man, Hulk and now Thor.

"Godzilla's rampage across the Marvel Universe kicks off next week in GODZILLA VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1 by Ryan North and John Romita Jr., the first of six one-shots pitting the King of the Monsters against iconic Marvel super heroes. The GODZILLA VS. one-shots are just the beginning of an exciting new collaboration between Marvel Comics and Toho International, the Japanese studio's U.S.-based subsidiary that has brought global sensation Godzilla to life, and will conclude this July in GODZILLA VS. THOR #1 by legendary Thor scribe Jason Aaron and acclaimed artist Aaron Kuder."

GODZILLA VS. THOR #1

Written by JASON AARON

Art and Cover by AARON KUDER

Foil Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

King of the Monsters Variant Cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

Monster Homage Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

On Sale 7/2

ROUND SIX: VS. THE GOD OF THUNDER! The deadly group of assassins known as THE HAND have bestowed GODZILLA with the power of THE BEAST! KRA-KOOM!!! THOR must defend MIDGARD from GODZILLA — but at what cost?!Taking place across various eras of both Marvel Comics AND Godzilla storytelling, these highly anticipated one-shots span the decades as Godzilla fights Marvel's First Family in the Silver Age, throws down with the Hulk during the character's influential '70s adventures, dukes it out with Spider-Man during the Wall Crawler's '80s Black suit era, targets mutantkind at the peak of the X-Men's popularity in the '90s, and confronts the iconic 2000s New Avengers lineup of Earth's Mightest Heroes. Then, for the grand finale, Godzilla marches toward the Golden Realm to face off against perhaps the only Marvel hero who can truly take him on singlehandedly—THE MIGHTY THOR! Jason Aaron makes his triumphant return to Asgard for a battle that will shake the heavens with roaring thunder. "There are almost as many toy kaiju in my office as there are Mjolnirs, which is really saying something, so it made sense for me to bring two of my favorite characters together for one titanic clash," Aaron shared. "Aaron Kuder and I are using the Godzilla from Giant Monsters All-Out Attack, one of the most brutal and powerful versions of the King of the Monsters, so expect a colossal battle that I think will rival some of the most epic, cosmic throwdowns I've ever written with the God of Thunder."

With covers by Aaron Kuder, Mark Bagley, Nick Bradshaw's Monster Homage Variant Cover series, a King of the Monsters Variant Cover by Gavin Guidry and an all-new cover by Walter Simonson.

