Zac Thompson & Eoin Marrow's Comic Announced, The Brother Of All Men

Zac Thompson has announced his new comic book with Eoin Marrow on Twitter, The Brother Of All Men coming from AfterShock Comics in July. He tweets out the news;

"NEW BOOK ANNOUNCEMENT THE BROTHER OF ALL MEN A 4 issue horror/noir descent into the weird history of so-called Canada. With the incredible @eoinmarron on art, stunning colors by @markenglert , and sublime lettering from @HassanOE Coming July from @AfterShockComix. The book follows a disabled war vet who travels to British Columbia to investigate a (real life) cult called The Aquarian Foundation. He's looking for his estranged brother, but finds so much more. Each issue follows 3 characters and is divided into 3 chapters. For a total of 12. The cult and the cult leader Brother XII are real. Looking them up on the internet will definitely ruin some surprises in the narrative. You've been warned. Look at these beautiful pages from @eoinmarron & @markenglert"

Consider us warned, Zac. We will keep our hands off Wikipedia. And consider these pages looked at! Zac Thompson is best known for his Marvel comic books like Cable, X-Man, Yondu, Superior Four and Ka-Zar as well as his own books Relay, Her Infernal Descent, Undone Blood, No One's Ruse, Lonely Receiver, I Breathed A Body, The Dregs, Come Into Me. Eoin Marrow is best known for drawing Sons Of Anarchy, Centipede, Mars Attacks, Killer Groove and Star Trek, and he also drew an issue of Zac's Her Infernal Descent from AfterShock before.