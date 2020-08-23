Zenescope Announce Movie Night & Clerks Roundtable with Cast

Zenescope Entertainment, the Pennsylvania-based comic book publisher, known for Grimm Fairy Tales and Robyn Hood, hosted their Virtual Cosplay Con this weekend. The competition, which can be watched here, featured popular cosplayers as judges where fans of their comics showed off costumes ranging from Angel's Illyria to an original take on Pokémon's Misty to some of Zenescope own characters. The company used this Virtual Cosplay Con to announce upcoming events that will be livestreamed to fans the same way, including an upcoming roundtable discussion with some of the cast of Clerks where they discuss the cult classic film.

On the livestream, Zenescope co-founder and current VP of Film & Television Ralph Tedesco spoke on the company's plans to debut a monthly movie night:

"We will be doing a monthly movie night with the crew where we pick a movie and watch it, then we come on and discuss the movie. We're going to tie it into an exclusive cover by Sun. Sun Khamunaki is going to be doing our cosplay cover based on the monthly movie. This is the first time we're announcing this. In October, we're going to start it, date to be announced. We're going to have a couple of really cool guests on the stream as well. A couple of Clerks actors from another iconic movie are going to join us. We're going to have a round table about that movie, talk about it, then we'll unveil the cosplay edition for that month."

This collaboration with the cast of Clerks isn't all Tedesco announced. In addition to an upcoming event in September for Zenescope VIPs, there will be another virtual convention in October focusing more on the company's roots in horror comics:

"In October, we will have our Horror Con. I don't know the dates exactly yet. [Maybe the] third weekend which is the 15th, 16th, 17th. [So] probably those three dates if not the weekend after. We're going to have a cosplay contest for that as well. […]"

As the comics industry faces a future where conventions are uncertain, it's intriguing to watch independent companies embrace the wave of livestreams, podcasts, and virtual conventions to take the future of their business into their own hands. These livestreams can all be watched on Zenescope's Facebook page.