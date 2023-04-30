Paragon: The Overprime Adds New Hero Drongo In Latest Update Paragon: The Overprime has a new update for players as Netmarvle added a fresh new hero to choose from called Drongo.

Netmarble dropped a new update this past week for Paragon: The Overprime, giving players a brand new hero named Drongo and several other additions. The character is medium-range with quick attacks and projectiles that will get the drop on enemies in a hurry while also keeping him at bay from getting severely hurt. But they're not super quick, which will leave some vulnerability on your part. There's also a new location for beginners to get some help in The Exploration Shop. We have the developer's notes below of everything you can get in the current update, but you can check out their latest blog to get finer details.

Paragon: The Overprime – Drongo

Drongo is a new ranger hero with a variety of weapons in tow, including pistols, bazookas, and grenades. Despite his limited social skills, he likes people and enjoys being the center of attention. He has agreed to join the battlefield, but only on the condition that he can take various scrap materials from the Shakkadian Empire Army and use them in his store, "Drongo Goods."

Pistol Shot: Fires a pistol to deal Physical Damage to enemies.

Rusty Boomerang: Throws a boomerang to deal Physical Damage to enemies and Slow them for a set duration. While returning, the boomerang deals True Damage to affected enemies, and Slows them for a set duration. Hitting a structure or terrain during flight returns the boomerang to the hero immediately. If the hit enemies are T-ons, the damage dealt gradually decreases.

Gas Bomb: Throws a Gas Bomb that lasts for a set duration in a selected area dealing Physical Damage to enemies within range. Damage increases depending on how long enemies stay in the affected area. Enemies are also Silenced and Stunned within the area for a set period.

Uranium Rounds: Drongo loads Uranium Rounds that inject Unstable Compounds into enemies upon every successful Pistol Shot. After a set duration, the Unstable Compounds explode to deal Physical Damage. This can stack and immediately explode at the max stack, dealing a certain amount of Bonus True Damage to the target. It also increases the hero's Movement Speed by a certain amount which gradually decreases over a set period.

Shrapnel Bazooka (Ultimate): Drongo fires shrapnel from a bazooka to deal Physical Damage to enemies within range. The shrapnel decreases enemies' Physical Defense and Pushes them back. Nearby enemies are pushed farther back, while Drongo is also pushed backward by the bazooka's blast and becomes Unblockable.

The Exploration Base

The Exploration Base is a newly added feature to help beginners enjoy the game. When completing the first stage of the original tutorial, Exploration Base will open up for all new players, offering two modes – Exploration Pass and Exploration Supply. These function as daily missions designed to get players right into the thick of rewards and other valuable supplies that will help them catch up to more experienced players, faster.