11 Bit Studios Announces New Narrative Game South Of The Circle

11 Bit Studios and indie developer State Of Play have announced their brand new narrative title called South Of The Circle. If you were a fan of games such as Firewatch or What Remains of Edith Finch, this will be right up your alley as they tell a compelling interactive story where you experience a love story during the Cold War. The team has brought on an interesting cast of actors to play roles in the game, as you will be experiencing a relationship on one side while also fighting for survival on the other. The game is set to be released sometime in 2022.

In South Of The Circle, you follow the story of Peter. Tangled in life-defining choices and torn between pursuing either career or true love, he finds himself in the middle of behind-the-scenes strife between military powers. Set in a Cold War reality, the game is defined by its story, stretching between past and present, minimalist aesthetics, and exceptional writing and voice acting which delivers an experience resembling top-tier cinema. Among talents heard on-screen are Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Olivia Vinall (The Woman in White), Richard Goulding (The Crown), Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones), Adrian Rawlins (Chernobyl), and Michael Fox (Downton Abbey).

"South Of The Circle is one of those love-at-first-sight things," says Marek Ziemak, External Development Director at 11 bit studios. "The game's narrative and artistic sensitivity immediately captivated us. South Of The Circle is heavily-focused on storytelling inspired by world-class cinema, which makes it a bit different from our previous titles. Once players experience its instantaneously engaging, emotion-packed narrative, we're convinced they'll understand why we wanted to have it in our publishing portfolio. And we're thrilled to be able to start working with State Of Play since it's a studio that has been on our radar for a long time".