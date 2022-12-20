2023 Games For Change Festival For July In NYC

Organizers behind the Games For Change Festival announced that they will hold a physical event in New York City next July. The team released the statement below, which is brief and to the point, as it's still more than seven months away. But they are looking to take over the Time Center from January 18th-20th to mark the 20th Anniversary of the event. They have also opened up the submissions for people to submit speakers and session ideas. They also revealed that submissions for the 2023 Games for Change Awards will open on January 5th, 2023, but did not specify the categories in which you will be able to nominate people this time around. As for attending, festival registration will open sometime in early 2023, with multiple options for people to attend.

"Over the past two decades, the annual Games for Change Festival in New York City has become the must-attend gathering for changemakers, developers, executives, and fans who believe in the impact potential of gaming and immersive media. Since then, Games for Change's mission to elevate and drive real-world change through video games has spread worldwide, capturing the public's imagination, inspiring cross-sector collaboration, and sparking widespread innovation."

"Celebrate 20 years and counting with the global Games for Change community at the organization's flagship festival, Tuesday, July 18 through Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Times Center in New York City. During the multi-day in-person event, industry experts will share research and retrospectives on the evolution of impact gaming, perspectives on where we are now, and predictions for the global future of games and immersive media across education, health and wellness, civic engagement, environmental sustainability, and more. This year, the XR for Change Summit will also return as a full-day event, highlighting the cutting-edge immersive experiences that are unlocking new pathways for social impact."