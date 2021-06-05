2D Action RPG Lost Epic Makes A Surprise Early Access Launch Today

Indie developer Oneoreight surprised everyone today as they released their 2D action RPG title Lost Epic into Early Access without warning. If you're not familiar with the game, this is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG that has been tempered with a fast-paced battle system that contains elements of hack-and-slash from developers Team Earth Wars, the same people behind Earth's Dawn. The game hasn't really been talked about that much, not for the fact there isn't much out there about it, but mainly because the people behind it haven't been giving away too much to spoil people on what the game will hold. But it looks like all that pretense is over today. Here are some notes from them on the Early Access version.

Featuring a vast amount of character progression options, and a multitude of upgradeable weapons, Lost Epic invites adventurers to summon help from other players online, by using the item Shroud of Mist. Two explorers can join in, spawn to the chosen area, and assist the main character, in exchange for Anima that strengthens equipment and Tamahagane that can further power skills. Early Access contains a third of the content planned for 1.0, featuring at least 7-10 hours of gameplay with additional challenges. Travel through The Sacred Mountain of Fertilis and Lake Pelgrand, discover more than 30 weapons, and more than 100 skills, with character artwork by Namie (Fate/Grand Order, Arknights, Azur Lane).

If you're interested to learn more about the game, the dev team has put together this gameplay trailer you see below explaining a little more of what you're in store for. As for the game, you can get it right now on Steam for $20, but at the moment we're writing this, it has a 15% discount for those looking to jump in early.