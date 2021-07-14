2K Games Names Candace Parker As An NBA 2K22 Cover Athlete

Big news from 2K Games this morning as they have named the cover athletes for NBA 2K22, with Candace Parker being one of the choices! A first for the series as Parker is both the first woman and the first WNBA player to grace the cover. The choice was made to honor the 25th Anniversary of the WNBA, as the Chicago Sky forward will be on a special 25th Anniversary cover. She joins Luka Dončić, who was named the cover athlete for the Standard Edition, and Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who will all be featured cover athletes for the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition. You can check out all four covers here as we have a couple of quotes from today's reveal and more info on the game, which will be released on September 10th.

"The cover of NBA 2K is such a pivotal platform to inspire young ballers, and I wanted future WNBA stars to know that they can be cover athletes too," said Parker. "Representation matters,so this is a special moment of progress for the sport and the series. To be part of this historic cover is a testament to the growth and rising popularity of the women's game,and I'm proud to be the first female cover athlete to be the face of NBA 2K." "We are excited to be the only retailer to carry the first-ever WNBA cover athlete, featuring Candace Parker,and we invite our customers to get a head-start on pre-ordering this title and make room in their video game libraries for this NBA 2K22 exclusive edition," said Eric Bright, vice president of merchandising atGameStop.

The WNBA 25th Anniversary Special Edition is available for pre-order today in the U.S. and Canada at GameStop and EB Games with physical units only. The special edition will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for $69.99 and includes an exclusive in-game seven WNBA jersey bundle –featuring WNBA stars Candace Parker, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi and Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike –in addition to "The W" MyPLAYER experience. The WNBA 25th Anniversary Special Editionis available for pre-order now and is currently scheduled for release on September 10. 2K will also be releasing additional announcements about NBA 2K22 in the coming weeks, including first looks at features, the soundtrack reveal, live service updates, and much more. With ever-expanding content and one of the most passionate hoops communities, basketball never stops in NBA 2K.