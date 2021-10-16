2K Games Releases PGA Tour 2K21 Baller Edition

2K Games released a brand new version of PGA Tour 2K21 as those who absolutely love the game can pick up the Baller Edition. This is basically the all-in-one edition of the game as you get the base game, all the DLC courses and game modes to date, a ton of gear, holiday gear, novelty putters, and the Golden Touch Pack featuring a gold putter and driver. Plus a ton of additions you can only get in this particular edition that you can't download in the normal version of the game. It's a cool edition, especially if you don't already own it, so you can get it all in a single package. We got more info on it below if you're looking to pick it up.

In addition to the PGA Tour 2K21 Baller Edition, both new and existing PGA Tour 2K21 players will enjoy new monthly multiplayer playlist courses created in the PGA Tour 2K21 Course Designer by a group of international content creators, including Americans VctryLnSprts and Mattf27, Canadians Crazycanuck1985 and Arctic Fury, b101design from the United Kingdom, and New Zealander Energ1zer. The themes for upcoming custom multiplayer playlist courses include: "Long Game, Short Game" for November – challenging players to use their full array of skills and execute long drives, crisp wedge work, and precision putts;

"Winter" for December – celebrating the season with chilly destinations and frosty design elements;

"New Year, New Challenge" for January – requiring a high degree of skill and technical prowess for designers and players alike;

"Lunar New Year (Tiger/Water)" for February – incorporating a focus on water and Asian themes and locations. The most realistic golf video game experience to date, the PGA Tour 2K21 Baller Edition includes a roster of 12 officially licensed pro players, including cover athlete Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter, Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia and more. In addition to tens of thousands of custom courses created by the PGA Tour 2K21 online community, players take on 17 licensed PGA Tour courses, including East Lake Golf Club, TPC Scottsdale, Detroit Golf Club, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, TPC Sawgrass and more, each of which was scanned using cutting-edge technology to bring the fairways, greens, bunkers, trees, lakes, and ponds to life. PGA Tour 2K21 Baller Edition also features the hottest gear and clothing brands, including adidas, Under Armour, PUMA Golf, Polo Ralph Lauren, Mizuno Golf, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Golf, TaylorMade Golf, Goodr, TravisMathew, and more.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ball Way Too Hard With PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition! (https://youtu.be/TA_X2eNaSyI)