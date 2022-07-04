Age Of Water Is Taking Applications For Closed Beta

Gaijin inCubator and Three Whales Studio revealed that they are taking applications for the Closed Beta on the way for Age Of Water. This will be your chance to try out the aquatic MMO adventure title as they will hold the test sometime later this summer. The test is open to anyone, all you have to do is apply on the game's official website at the link above, but be aware that there will be a limited number of people selected, and they will be chosen randomly to keep things fair. Those chosen few will receive an email with a link to download the game along with other info to help you get the most out of the game. You can read more about the game and check out a trailer showing it off at the link below.

Age Of Water takes place on a water covered Earth. Survivors live on the roofs of high-rise buildings and on the tops of other man-made islands and natural objects. Players freely roam the boundless open sea world in a motorboat or small ship, recruiting new crew members, upgrading equipment and weapons, fighting or trading, completing quests, and uncovering the mysteries of the Age Of Water. Dozens of hulls and hundreds of parts are available, from which players can assemble anything ranging from a small boat to a hefty 30 meters long vessel. Players can equip it with gear, armor, and weapons. Recruiting team members to build a crew, man the guns and cannons, complete other vital tasks is equally as important. Players can establish their own strategic naval case to hideout from enemies, to organize production, and get ready to explore the vast open sea. Beware, enemies and pirates are everywhere waiting to attack and pillage. Battles can end in destruction or watercrafts can be captured in battle. In addition, it's possible to meet other players, interact with them, invite them to the team or help with the quest. But far from safe zones, players can also attack others. In Age Of Water, everyone decides what their role will be – a peaceful traveler or a bloodthirsty pirate.