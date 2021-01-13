30XX Will Debuts On Steam On February 17th With A Level Editor

Alongside the classic roguelike Arcade Mode and permadeath-free Mega Mode campaign, 30XX empowers fans to design the levels of their dreams with Maker Mode. Modeled after the tools used to develop the game, this level editor allows the community to craft custom stages and share them with the world. Popular player-made creations will be vetted by Batterystaple Games and other adventurers will have the option to shuffle these gauntlets into their journeys, helping keep the experience fresh and new for millennia to come. The Steam Early Access release debuts with six level themes to sculpt and explore. These include Penumbra, a cathedral with reflective surfaces that encourage explorers to utilize their surroundings to take down foes, as well as the twitchy thrill ride Deepverse, a synthwave holo-jungle with intense timing-based hazards that test precise mastery of 30XX's crisp controls.

"Early Access was hugely influential in shaping 20XX into something special, and our team can't wait to invite the community back into the process to help us reach new heights with 30XX," said Chris King, founder, Batterystaple. "Thankfully, that time isn't far off now and we'll be doing just that on Feb. 17, 2021. We look forward to fans leaving their mark on the game with feedback and their own designs in Maker Mode and hope to have you along for the ride."