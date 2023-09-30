Posted in: 3D Realms, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bloodless, Combustion, Core Decay, Cultic, Graven, Ion Fury: Aftershock, Kingpin: Reloaded, Phantom Fury, Realms Deep 2023, Ripout, Tempest Rising, The Kinderman Remedy, Twisted Tower, Wrath: Aeon Of Ruin

3D Realms Make Multiple Reveals During Realms Deep 2023

The team at 3D Realms held their own special gaming livestream today as we saw what they have on the way during Realms Deep 2023.

This afternoon, 3D Realms held its own gaming livestream, showing off all of the games they have on the way during Realms Deep 2023. The company is essentially giving itself a reboot, if you will, with an all-new logo and a new focus on producing titles you'll want to dive head-first into. We have the complete rundown of everything revealed and talked about during today's livestream, including the video for you to enjoy down at the bottom.

Bioshock meets Willy Wonka. Climb the ever-changing 1920s Twisted Tower game show! Every twisting floor has a variety of paths to choose from, horrifying enemies to slaughter, and clues about your dark past. Can you get to the top and win the heart of the love of your life? Bioshock meets Willy Wonka. Step right up into the Twisted Tower, the world's bloodiest game show! Are you lucky enough to ascend the treacherous floors, confront the tower demons, and reach the top?

Bloodless is a retro stylish, action-adventure featuring fast-paced combat staged at the atmospheric lands of Bakugawa. Help ronin Tomoe to confront ghosts of her past to end the reign of violence of Shogun Akechi, her former master.

The Old World has passed away. Amidst the ruins lurks an ageless fear. Outlander, once adrift upon the Ageless Sea, finds himself on the shores of a dying world. From the consuming gloom emerges a figure cloaked in white, the Shepherd of Wayward Souls, who burdens Outlander with hunting down the remaining Guardians of the Old World. Traverse ancient crypts, sunken ruins, corrupted temples and howling forests with nine weapons and ten artifacts of dreadful might. Traditional firearms, such as the double-barreled shotgun lay waste to foes, and all have alternate fire abilities. The Retcher and the Fangspitter transform the cysts and teeth ripped from the corpses of enemies into death-dealing projectiles. Do not underestimate the adversary, for they grow great in number and power. Keep both mind and blade sharp to survive the dangers ahead. Wrath: Aeon Of Ruin blasts bloodthirsty fiends on Steam with version 1.0 on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Explore vast facilities across a dying Earth and uncover a sinister plot to preserve humanity no matter the cost – even if it means redefining what makes us alive – in an atmospheric immersive sim that explores the nature of consciousness and individuality. The year is 2089. For decades past, the availability of natural resources has declined to the point of societal collapse. Nations are governed by corporations, and the planet is on the brink of an ecological collapse that will leave nothing left alive. During mankind's last breath arises a shadowy network of conspirators bent on saving the human species using any means necessary – even if it means sacrificing all it means to be alive.

Attempting to uncover the truth behind recent kidnappings and gruesome murders, a disgraced detective follows a trail of clues and discovers a fortified compound in an asylum thought to be abandoned. Barely two steps out of his vehicle, he is ambushed from the shadows. He awakens in a mass grave, wounds fresh, but strangely unbleeding. Struggling to understand his inexplicable resurrection, he rises to crush the cult and stop their forsaken rituals.

Classic RTS action meets modern production and performance in Tempest Rising. Inspired by RTS greats of the 90s and 2000s, Tempest Rising is a classic, base-building real-time strategy game set in a modern-day alternative history war scenario. It features three unique factions, each with its own approach to combat and economy and offering a variety of strategies for players of all stripes, maps with neutral structures to contest and neutral populations to contend with, and deep and rewarding gameplay that keeps a focus on strategy while rewarding skill, and built-in customization options that allow players to approach the game their way in both single player and multiplayer game modes.

Taking place many years after her fight against Jadus Heskel, Shelly "Bombshell" Harrison awakes in a new world, pulled out of a coma at the behest of an old colleague, with a new bionic arm. Tasked with securing a highly dangerous artifact, the legendary Demon Core, Shelly embarks on an intense journey around the U.S., as she tries to overcome her own past to save mankind's future.

Inspired by classic sci-fi horror like The Fly and The Thing, Ripout transports players to 2084 to uncover the mystery behind a genetically engineered bioweapon that has wiped out mankind. Explore a variety of procedurally generated ships and fight to survive against nightmarish creatures that can adapt and reconfigure into even more deadly designs. Every run is unique, with a range of different objectives, enemies, and upgrade options. Ripout will launch into PC Early Access on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

The most blasphemous, diabolical, and insane management game ever created. Aided by a lascivious nun in a grim prison, rig executions, conduct horrid experiments, and do the unspeakable to cook up your cure-all: The Kindeman Remedy. Do not be afraid. This time, you're the monster! Do with the inmates as you please. Let them die screaming on the electric chair, or save them…only to use them for your research afterward. Melt their bones, burn their intestines, or simply maul them to death: you are a genius, and they are just your guinea pigs. This spiritual successor to the smash hit Ravenous Devils launches for PC on November 16, 2023.

In a stylized noir art deco gangland that never was, the Kingpin rules above all else with a bloody fist. When his lieutenant Nikki Blanco leaves a no-name Thug battered and broken, the upstart criminal rises from a puddle of blood, lead pipe in hand and revenge in mind. Kingpin: Reloaded brings new life to the Quake II engine classic. 4K resolution, ultrawide support, and improved graphics in Enhanced mode enable the beautifully depicted metropolitan nightmare shine. Controller support makes the game more accessible for anyone who wants to explore the depths of Kingpin's depravity. Overall improvements like new quest and conversation systems make Reloaded even better than the original. The enhanced remaster of the infamous FPS dishes out revenge on December 5, 2023.

Norrune, the city of oil rigs, is ravaged by the terrorist activities of the mysterious Scorch who is set on dismantling the foundations of civil society. Calico – along with his fellow N.P.D. officers – must do everything in their power to battle the onslaught of crime plaguing their home. Combustion is a pulp noir story inspired by classic games, films, and comics of the late 80s and 90s. Heavy combustion engines, CRTs, and rustbucket robots are all part of this game's gritty dieselpunk setting.

A faithful priest of the Orthogonal order, exiled unto death for a crime in defense of another, you live again in a small boat, adrift in a swamp. A stranger ferries you to solid ground and bestows upon you vague instructions, along with a mysterious staff and book. Go forth, pious priest, alleviate suffering, uncover deceptions, and smash the eldritch perversions encroaching upon reality itself. Graven exits Steam Early Access for its 1.0 launch for PC on January 23, 2024.

After defeating Heskel in her previous adventure, Shelly Harrison decides to celebrate at a local bar. When explosions interrupt her tasty beverage, she rushes out to find Heskel in a monstrous flying machine, cackling madly as he rockets away toward a mushroom cloud on the horizon. Instinctively, she reaches for her Loverboy revolver, cocks it, and searches for the fastest transportation she can find – a sleek and powerful high-speed Hover Bike, armed with Drunken Homing Plasma Missiles. Shelly's fight against Heskel continues with multiple brand-new zones to explore, new dangerous enemies, new armaments to destroy them with, and some amazing high-speed vehicle combat. Like classic expansions, Aftershock offers a brand new Arrange mode. Whether playing for the first time or revisiting Ion Fury, choose Arrange mode to experience the original game but now enhanced with new enemies, weapons, and more. Ion Fury: Aftershock rips onto Steam for PC on October 2, 2023.

