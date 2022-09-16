3D Realms Reveals Ion Fury Sequel With Phantom Fury

Years after Shelly's fight against Jadus Heskel, an old colleague rouses her from a coma. She awakens with a bionic arm capable of incredible feats and a new mission: track down the dangerous Demon Core, an artifact capable of unprecedented destruction before villains get their hands on it. Set off on an adrenaline-amped adventure across the USA to battle menacing soldiers, vicious cyborgs, vile mutants, and challenging bosses. Blast through enemies in satisfying skirmishes in seedy Albuquerque hotels, explore abandoned facilities in Los Alamos, defend the streets of Chicago, and delve into more sinister locations on her journey.

Phantom Fury's world features an incredible amount of interactivity. Pilot helicopters, solve environmental puzzles, hack into fully usable computers, play arcade machines and air hockey, and much more — if you see it, you can probably play with it. Each mission comes with surprising ways to interact and creatively circumvent obstacles. Shelly's predisposition for powerful weapons requires an awesome arsenal, and Slipgate Ironworks delivers. Wield more than 20 weapons, from her trusty Loverboy revolver and Bowling Bombs to new equipment like armor-piercing shotguns, electrified foam shooting devices, and controllable drones. Upgrade armaments with mods like new fire functions to unleash hell. Unlock new abilities for Shelly's nifty new arm like punch attacks and electric shields to overcome challenges on the way to the Demon Core.