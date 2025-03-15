Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, Niantic Labs, pokemon

Mega Lucario Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

Defeat Mega Lucario in Mega Raids during the season of Might & Mastery in Pokémon GO using these top Pokémon, attacks, and tips.

Article Summary Master Mega Lucario raids in Pokémon GO's Might & Mastery season with top counters and strategies.

Use powerful counters like Primal Groudon and Mega Charizard Y to defeat Mega Lucario effectively.

Solo Mega Lucario raids if top counters are maxed; otherwise, team up with friends for success.

Catch Mega-capable Pokémon with boosted shiny odds, approximately 1 in 60, using Golden Razz Berries.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues with a focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles, with a focus on Kubfu. For the first month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Tapu Koko, and Heatran, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Lucario, Mega Swampert, and Mega Pinsir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Lucario, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Lucario Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Lucario counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blaze Kick

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Lucario.

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystic Fire

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Hisuian Decidueye: Psycho Cut, Aura Sphere

Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Lucario can be defeated by just one trainer, but this will be tough to pull off. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catc,h so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

