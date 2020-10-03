9 Monkeys Of Shaolin Gets A New Gameplay Trailer

Deep Silver and Baku Entertainment have released a new gameplay trailer showing off more of 9 Monkeys Of Shaolin. This beat-em-up arcade title will give you throwback vibes to old kung fu movies as you will battle your way through armies of foot soldiers to take on some of the most fearsome foes in the land. The trailer will go over part of the prologue and give you a sense of how the game will work out as you battle it out with some of the fiercest warriors around. The game will be released on October 16th, 2020 for all three major consoles and PC.

"If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle." – Sun Tzu, The Art of War.

9 Monkeys of Shaolin marks a true rebirth of the iconic beat-em-up genre in the vein of old school arcade games. If you had fun playing beat-em-up videogames for hours as a kid, crushing foes left and right, then this new title from the creators of hardcore brawler REDEEMER is definitely for you. Playing as the simple fisherman, Wei Cheng, you must avenge the death of your friends and family who were slaughtered during a pirate raid of your peaceful village. The game's main villain is quite a tough nut to crack as he knows the basics of ancient martial arts only mastered by legendary Shaolin monks. Get your trusty battle staff ready for a challenging adventure in Medieval China and for merciless fights with hordes of various enemies. Action-packed battles, user friendly controls and incredible atmosphere of great kung-fu movies of the 1970s – all this makes 9 Monkeys of Shaolin a perfect choice for every true fan of hardcore brawlers.