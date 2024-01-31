Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: A Little To The Left, Max Inferno, Secret Mode

A Little To The Left Is Coming To Consoles In February

After having already been out on PC and Nintendo Switch, A Little To The Left will finally be coming to PlayStation and Xbox.

Indie game developers Max Inferno and publisher Secret Mode have announced A Little to the Left will be coming to Xbox and PlayStation. The cozy puzzle game became one of the breakout hits of the past year, as you solve problems based around the destruction left behind by your pet cat, as well as just organizing your life as if you have to have everything perfect. From what we can tell, this will be the main game with none of the DLC included, which we assume will come at a later date. What's more, the game will be playable on mobile devices for the first time via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as you can use both a controller and touch controls. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will come out for both platforms on February 15.

A puzzle game focused on tidying up and sorting household messes into pleasing arrangements, A Little to the Left has already sold over one million copies since it first landed on PC and Nintendo Switch in November 2022. Launching alongside its Cupboards & Drawers DLC (available separately), the Xbox and PlayStation versions have been given a glow-up with performance tweaks suited to each platform. On top of that, A Little to the Left will be playable on mobile devices for the first time via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, both with a controller and using touch controls. A Little to the Left is a cozy puzzle game that has you sort, stack, and organize household items into pleasing arrangements while you keep an eye out for a mischievous cat with an inclination for chaos.

Puzzles hidden among household objects.

Multiple solutions make for intuitive and satisfying puzzle design.

A puzzle unique for you every day with the Daily Tidy Delivery.

Perfect for casual puzzle game fans and those who get a jolt of satisfaction from a well-organized space.

