A New Mario Golf Game May Be On The Way For Nintendo Switch

If you believe the latest rumors, it looks like the Nintendo Switch is getting a new Mario Golf game next year. It's kind of a surprise we haven't seen a proper Mario Golf game on the console yet. Don't get us wrong, having Mario Tennis Aces was awesome and even though it was a rehash, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has still been fun. But if there was ever a reason to make use of the sensor in the right joy-con, turning several of their most beloved characters into golfers again would be an apt reason, just so you could swing a golf club with it however you see fit. Or at the very least making it a challenge. The last time we saw a proper golf title was Mario Golf: World Tour back in 2014 for the 3DS, so we're long overdue for a revisit to the series.

Well, we may be getting one a lot sooner than expected. According to a frequent Nintendo leaker Zippo, it appears the company Camelot Studios has been developing a new sports title for Nintendo on the down-low, and that the game is most likely a golf title. Which shouldn't come as any surprise as the company developed the previously mentioned golf title for the company six years ago, and are the same people who made the tennis game for the Switch as well. In fact, that's really all Camelot seems to do for Nintendo ios make golf and tennis games, so since a tennis title is already out, it makes sense they went with golf. Unless they're going to surprise us with something random and we'll end up getting the first Mario U.S. football game. Which we could see a lot of people going for.