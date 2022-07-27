A Tale Of Paper: Refolded Gets A Release Date For PC & Xbox

Digerati and Open House Games finally revealed the PC and Xbox release date for A Tale Of Paper: Refolded, set for next month. If you haven't seen this one yet, it's basically the primary game that was released for PS4, only this one comes with several updates to enhance it. This includes three brand new prequel chapters that feature a new character with its own unique transforming abilities. Plus, it looks like it got some touch-ups here and there that make it look a little better than before. The release date is currently set for August 19th, with it coming to Switch and PS5 later this year.

A Tale Of Paper: Refolded is a puzzle-platformer that tells the story of Line, a magical character made of paper who can use origami to change its shape. Transform into a frog, a rocket, a bird and more as Line embarks on an emotional journey to fulfill the dream of its creator. Can a dream transcend its owner? Follow the beautiful tale of Line, an endearing character formed from paper, in an atmospheric adventure where challenges and danger are waiting every step of the way. Experience the story of Line and then embark on three prequel chapters, featuring a different paper protagonist with its own origami shapeshifting abilities and tale to tell. Paper shape transformations: Jump high as an origami frog! Turn into a paper plane and soar! Discover seven forms, each with its own pros and cons.

A small hero in a big world: Overcome challenges, solve puzzles, and escape danger as you journey across beautifully crafted environments.

A narrative without text: Explore each level and find hidden collectibles to unveil the heartfelt story behind A Tale Of Paper.

Discover bonus chapters: Complete the main adventure and unlock three prequel chapters, with a new character, new abilities, and new challenges.