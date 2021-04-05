Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Will Get "Experimental" DLC

Bandai Namco announced today that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will be getting a new DLC pack called "Experimental Aircraft". There's no real story content or anything super significant toward improving the game in this DLC as there has been in previous packs, this is simply all about giving you new planes to mess around with up in the skies. You'll be getting three planes this time around in the form of the F-15 S/MTD (The Boeing Company), the F-16XL (Lockheed Martin Corporation), and the FB-22 Strike Raptor (Lockheed Martin Corporation). All three experimental aircraft feature enhanced performance and attack capabilities beyond what most of the planes on your roster contain, which means there's a higher risk of flying them. In addition to these three new additions, the developers have also thrown in new skins and emblems of enemy pilots and rival units from previous chapters of the past, which is about the extent of the bonus content with this latest DLC package. The DLC pack will arrive sometime in Spring 2021.

