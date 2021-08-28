The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 5

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Full Art Pokémon-GX cards of the set.

Golisopod GX Full Art: Like we covered in the first two Sun & Moon series, the Full Art GX cards are very hit or miss due to their strict adherence to the era's style. While EX Full Arts use golden linework and detailed backgrounds and V Full Arts use silver linework and detailed backgrounds, GX Full Arts use blue linework and flat, single-color backgrounds that correspond to the color of the Pokémon's type. The blue and green go with Golisopod well here, though.

Like we covered in the first two Sun & Moon series, the Full Art GX cards are very hit or miss due to their strict adherence to the era's style. While EX Full Arts use golden linework and detailed backgrounds and V Full Arts use silver linework and detailed backgrounds, GX Full Arts use blue linework and flat, single-color backgrounds that correspond to the color of the Pokémon's type. The blue and green go with Golisopod well here, though. Tapu Bulu GX Full Art: Interestingly, the standard Tapu Bulu GX didn't make it into the set, so we just get this Full Art. The regular GX was moved to become a SM Black Star Promo. This card is a bit basic in its pose, but it's not bad. The robust color design of Tapu Bulu makes it stand out over the flat green.

Interestingly, the standard Tapu Bulu GX didn't make it into the set, so we just get this Full Art. The regular GX was moved to become a SM Black Star Promo. This card is a bit basic in its pose, but it's not bad. The robust color design of Tapu Bulu makes it stand out over the flat green. Ho-Oh GX Full Art: Among the better GX Full Arts of the set, this Ho-Oh is all red and gold. The texture truly elevates this one, making it look like it has fire trapped into the card's foiled surface.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Burning Shadows, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows continues with more GX cards.