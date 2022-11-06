Achtung! Cthulhu: Forests Of Fear Goes Up For Pre-Order

Modiphius Entertainment announced this past week that the adventure campaign Achtung! Cthulhu: Forests Of Fear is now on pre-order. The latest addition to the Lovecraftian TTRPG will put you in the middle of World War II with a storyline that takes you deep into enemy lines on a secret mission. But there's more going on here than just taking out the Germans, as you'll encounter a brand new force that is terrifying to the body and mind. The book is currently up for pre-order for about $41, set to be released in December. Those who get the physical edition will also get a free PDF version of the adventure.

"Launch yourself into an epic late Secret War adventure that takes you inside the secret offensive within the Battle of the Bulge! It is December 1944, and the Allied advances after D-Day come grinding to a halt on the borders of Fortress Germany. As the first snows fall, both sides eye each other warily across the lines, content to rest and recuperate as winter sets in. But Hitler has one last great gambit planned, a massive, armored offensive, which will split British and US forces and hurl the allies back, so he can recapture the deep-water port of Antwerp. Concealed within the main assault, a Nazi scientist known as the Blackbird plans to unleash his legion of monstrous panzers and terrifying new shock troops, to cut a swathe through the allied lines. But other forces are also astir beneath the boughs of this ancient woodland, as a cult of evil men seeks to revive an ancient godling and unleash madness and death. As these powerful forces contend, Section M dispatches a crack team of experienced agents to investigate. Can they thwart the Nazi occult's plans, and foil the rise of the Slumbering Horror, or will they, like so many others, succumb to the Forest of Fear?"

An epic late-war adventure featuring both a battle against the Nazi occult and an ancient evil lurking beneath the forest's boughs!

11 awesome missions await, taking you from your first steps beneath the trees to an ancient Elder Thing undercity, a cursed monastery, and an epic finale at the Blackbird's Nest.

Comes with a FREE PDF for the prologue mission Assault on the Fuhrer Train, a 50-page standalone adventure that sees resistance agents raid Hitler's personal armored express!

Also includes Secret War Operations PDF for the full historical background to the Forest of Fear, plus a PDF version of the full campaign.

An array of awesome art, maps, playing aids, GM tips and handouts bring the Forest of Fear to life!