Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Acolyte Of The Altar, Black Kite Games

Acolyte Of The Altar Releases All-New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Acolyte of the Altar, as the game has been released for PC via Steam this past week.

Article Summary Acolyte of the Altar, a roguelike deckbuilder game, is now available on Steam.

The launch trailer showcases a blend of Magic: The Gathering and Shadow of the Colossus.

Players battle Beasts that grow stronger over time, emphasizing quick strategy.

Unique gameplay with full creature combat and synergies for varied deck building.

Indie game developer and publisher Black Kite Games released an all-new launch trailer for Acolyte of the Altar as the game has now been released. If you haven't already checked it out, this is roguelike deckbuilder game that feels like a mesh between Magic: The Gathering and Shadow of the Colossus. That comparison shines a bit in this latest trailer, which you can check out above, as the game is out now on PC.

Acolyte of the Altar

Throughout the world, roam the Beasts, docile but powerful giants, which the Acolytes seek to use as offerings to their Patron gods. As an Acolyte, progress through randomly generated floors while using a wide variety of cards to defeat these deadly Beasts in Acolyte of the Altar. But there's a twist. The colossal Beasts in Acolyte of the Altar become enraged as battles go on, and so the longer they live, the more powerful they become. This means players are encouraged to defeat them quickly before the Beasts reach their full potential and consume your creatures or counterattack your spells. As you progress through each randomly generated battle, you'll need to balance your mana pool while summoning powerful creatures to chip away at each Beast efficiently.

Take down a Beast and offer its body to the Patron to unlock new Gifts, such as multicasting spells or even a jellyfish companion that can shock your opponents! Variety and strategy are key components to Acolyte of the Altar. Each time you play, you encounter different Beasts, meaning no two runs are the same. Build your deck to adapt to the bosses and learn to bring them down by using the plethora of cards you have at your disposal. This game features full creature combat and synergies, which, while common in multiplayer card games, are rare in single-player deck-builders. This means you can summon an army of creatures with a health and attack stat and have them interact with each other and the opponent with more ability variety than other games in the genre.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!