Action Arcade Wrestling Will Launch On August 10th

VICO Game Studio revealed this week they're finally releasing Action Arcade Wrestling for Xbox and PlayStation consoles on August 10th. The game has already been out on PC for nearly two years, giving players all the action of a classic wrestling title in a weird and fictitious organization. The game will give you some throwback vibes to a few different titles over the years, all with the craziness and insanity that professional wrestling brings to everyone for fun and mindless entertainment. Especially their version of Create A Wrestler, which they call the AAW Wrestle Lab, where you can make a version of a wrestler in any way you see fit. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below as you get a sense of how it will play on consoles before it comes out in a few weeks.

Action Arcade Wrestling brings everything you love from '90s wrestling games with its own twist of chaos and fun. Join the action and step through the ropes in this fast-paced, arcade wrestling extravaganza to superkick the overly simulated wrestling games out of the ring! Bringing back fun to wrestling games, choose from over 30 incredible wrestlers and battle it out in over 25 different wrestling match-types including 5 on 5 Tag, Tornado Tag, Four-way matches, Battle Royal and many more. Choose from a roster of 30+ outrageous wrestlers executing powerful attacks and superhero-like abilities in the most over-the-top wrestling game ever conceived. Don't see a wrestler crazy enough for your tastes? Jump into the AAW Wrestle Lab and unleash your imagination with hundreds of customization options to build the ultimate cross-platform wrestling hero or villain! The AAW Wrestle Lab is free to download now, so start making the next AAW champion today to prepare for the madness when Action Arcade Wrestling launches on August 10th.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Action Arcade Wrestling PlayStation®4 and Xbox One Release Date (https://youtu.be/r_aOMjE0uJw)