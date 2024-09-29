Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ExoGenesis Studios, Inayah - Life After Gods

Action-Platformer Inayah – Life After Gods Announced

New action-platformer Inayah - Life After Gods has been announced, set for PC and console release acros the first half of 2025

Article Summary Inayah - Life After Gods, an action-platformer, set for PC in Q1 2025 and consoles in Q2 2025.

Play as Inayah, an orphaned outcast, navigating a hand-drawn alien world to find her tribe.

Transform your Gauntlet into Blades, Fists, or Flail, each with unique powers and combo moves.

Features RPG-style customization, 20 unique bosses, multiple endings, and a stunning original music score.

Indie game developer and publisher ExoGenesis Studios revealed their latest title on the way, as they're working on a new action-platformer called Inayah – Life After Gods. The game will have you playing as an orphaned outcast on an alien planet on a journey to find her tribe, encountering several challenges and creatures along the way. The most striking thing about the game is the hand-drawn animation that went into its design, as you can see from the trailer above. The game is currently slated for a Q1 2025 release on PC, followed by consoles sometime in Q2 2025.

Inayah – Life After Gods

In the post-apocalyptic remnants of a highly advanced alien civilization, an orphaned outcast named Inayah embarks on a perilous journey to find her tribe. Guided by the spirit of her deceased mentor, she navigates a divided world, forging bonds and uncovering secrets that redefine the meaning of family. Experience an emotionally charged adventure where every decision shapes Inayah's destiny. Inayah will feature an exciting and gorgeous hand-drawn world to explore and navigate. Using the powers of her magical multifunction Gauntlet, Inayah will not only run, jump, and dash through the world, but also come face-to-face and battle various creatures and bosses, transforming the Gauntlet into Blades, Fists, and a Flail, each with unique powers and combo moves. Players will customize their characters through an RPG-style mechanic, with options to enhance their companion's abilities, weapons, and gear.

Three unique weapon forms with different combat and movement capabilities, with a variety of character builds and abilities

Vast hand-drawn 2D world to explore with a variety of biomes and secrets​

20 unique bosses with unique mechanics and an engaging plot with multiple endings​

An original music score by composer Alex Kestner who holds an degree in piano performance and used to work for companies like Lamborghini, Puma, Adidas, and LEGO

Top-tier voice acting featuring Jessica Caroll of more than 28 shows and games, including Baldur's Gate 3

