Activision Announces Call Of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2021

Activision revealed that Call Of Duty: Mobile will be getting a new esports event this year with the World Championship 2021 tournament. The event will be presented by Sony and will kick off on June 3rd, 2021, as the best of the best will meet and eliminate each other for several in-game rewards and a share of the more than $2M prize pool. The event is open to eligible entrants globally and will be conducted regionally in multiple stages, which we have some of that info for you below. If you're wondering what Sony is bringing to the party in sponsorship, their new smartphone the Xperia 1 III, will be the official mobile device of the World Championship and will most likely be the device all of the major events and championship rounds will be played on. You can check out the trailer and more info on the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship below.

"The momentum worldwide for Call of Duty: Mobile is incredible as our players continue to have a great time playing," said Matt Lewis, vice president, mobile at Activision. "Picking up from last year's competition, we've increased the prize money up for grabs and number of teams that can qualify, so there are even more reasons for fans to prove they've got what it takes to be the best."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Call of Duty®: Mobile – World Championship 2021 Reveal (https://youtu.be/2oVJFcGAWPw)

Players will have their first opportunity to register and participate in the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship as soon as it goes live in-game on June 3rd, 2021, given that they meet the eligibility criteria mentioned below: Age: Players must be 18 or older at the time of registration to compete in any Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship competition Level: Players must be level 10 or higher to participate in Ranked Multiplayer matches Regions: Players must be part of an eligible region to participate; official list of regions will follow in the forthcoming official ruleset Stage 1 – Solo Play Solo Play is where players will compete in Ranked Mode and try to attain 60 points in 10 matches across any of the four weekends Solo Play is live, in order to advance to Stage 2. Stage 2 – Team Play Team Play is where players who advanced from Stage 1 will form teams. These teams will need to complete 30 Ranked Matches together and earn points to move up the Team Play leaderboard. The top 256 ranked teams will advance to Stage 3. Stage 3 – Regional Qualifiers This is the first stage that will be hosted on GameBattles. Stage 3 will be an elimination style bracketed tournament. Top placing teams will advance to Stage 4. Stage 4 – Regional Playoffs The top teams from Stage 3 will face off in their respective Regional Playoffs. Regional Playoffs will also be an elimination style bracketed tournament. Winning teams will receive a spot in the World Championship finals. Stage 5 – World Championship Finals Qualified teams from around the globe will meet at the World Championship Finals to compete for the Grand Prize. More details on format and prize distribution to be announced in the future.