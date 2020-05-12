Activision Announces Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 Remastered

This morning, Activision finally announced the news that leaked months ago as we're getting Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 Remastered. Both games come complete with everything that made them amazing and revolutionary at the time, with all-new graphics and audio and a number of new additions to make them pop. The company will be releasing a standard edition for $40 and a digital deluxe edition for $50 when the game comes out for PC, PS4, and Xbox One on September 4th, 2020. You can read more about the game here along with the awesome trailer to back it up. We'll see if they add any secret skaters from other entries in the franchise since there are some names missing from the list below that people would probably want to see.
Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 will feature the full original roster of pro skaters from the turn of the 21st century. That includes Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Bucky Lasek, Elissa Steamer, Kareem Campbell, Andrew Reynolds, Bob Burnquist, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Jamie Thomas, Rune Glifberg, Chad Muska, and of course, Tony Hawk. These skaters all come with their own Special Moves – from Geoff Rowley's Darkside Grind to Tony Hawk's legendary 900 – and have learned a few new tricks over the past two decades, including the Revert, Lip Tricks, and the Wall Plant, allowing you to pull off incredible combos like never before.
The remaster will also feature all the original levels from the first two games in the franchise, from the Warehouse to The Bullring, as well as many of the songs from the original games to amp you up while you go for that Sick Score. Those levels can be played solo with goals old and new, with a buddy for local co-op, or online with original multiplayer game modes. All of this will be presented in stunning 4K resolution* with updated and enhanced graphics, running at a frame rate crisper than a perfect 50-50 grind: 60 FPS.
Rather carve up your own park with a skater you created? Create-A-Skater and Create-A-Park are back with some dope features added in. Create-A-Park will feature a robust editing suite, enabling an incredible level of customization to create the skate park of your wildest imaginations. These parks can be shared online with friends. After you create a park, why not create yourself – or a friend… or one gnarly looking poser – in Create-A-Skater? With plenty of customization options, including some that feature iconic skating and street brands, you'll be able to express a crazy amount of creativity just in your custom skater alone.