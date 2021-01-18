The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Four

Even though the Unova Region has only been released in Pokémon GO for just over a year, many of its species have already debuted their Shiny forms. Even though many Shinies remain unreleased, they are in the game's code and available for us to see. Let's take a look at some Unova Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile: This one might be a sore spot for some, as Sandile seems to be, along with Deino, the hardest species to hatch from 12KM Strange Eggs. This makes me suspect that, when the Shiny is released, it'll likely have the same rarity as Deino's Shiny… essentially non-existent. Even so, it's quite a nice Shiny. The whole line takes on a camouflage vibe, with Sandile as a light sprint green and Krokorok and Krookodile losing their red tones in place of an orange and sandy colorway.

Maractus: Man, the Grass-type Shinies of the Unova region are just incredible! Maractus remains a regional in Pokémon GO so this may not be a species that all are very familiar with, but damn, what a Shiny! The reddish-purple elements it takes on to replace its dark green leaves, adding a new level of vibrancy to the Pokémon. Then, the pink flowers are swapped out for orange, making Maractus look, honestly, like a beautifully plated gourmet salad.

Darumaka, Darmanitan: Interestingly, Darumaka and its evolution here go the exact opposite way. Darumaka's red lightens to become a pastel, sort of creamy strawberry sherbet version of its normal red, while Darmanitan's red body darkens dramatically, like… well, I had to go from a food comparison to a comparison regarding body liquids, but let's be adults about Pokémon here for a second. It looks a bit like some damn blood, if we're being honest with each other. Shiny Darmanitan looks like blood and it's not hurting anyone to say it.

Next up, we continue our spotlight on Unova's unreleased Shinies in Pokémon GO!