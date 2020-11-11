Aeroblast Lugia Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

Lugia Raid Hour is tonight from 6 PM – 7 PM local time in Pokémon GO. Most of the gyms in-game will be taken over by the iconic Psychic/Flying-type Legendary Pokémon. What sets this night apart from the normal Wednesday raid hours is that Lugia currently has its signature move of Aeroblast, released for the first time with this current raid rotation. Initially intended for release in March in a Lugia Raid Weeknd, Niantic canceled the event and delayed this special move's release due to quarantine. Months, and a whole lot of hype-building, later… Lugia stormed into raids with Aeroblast last Thursday. With it leaving raids on Monday, replaced by the Swords of Justice trio, this raid hour may be some players' best chance at catching a Shiny Aeroblast Lugia.

Our tips for raid hour in Pokémon GO include:

Don't trust the Recommended suggestions when you lobby up. These are all Defense-based suggestions and, if you end up having to short-man a raid, these are not what you want. Instead, you want to prepare a team in advance of the best counters. In fact, Lugia hits so hard and is so tanky that you'd be better off going in with two pre-made teams of counters.

For efficient raiding, go into this hour knowing Lugia's weaknesses and 100% IVs in both normal and weather boosted conditions. Check out our complete Lugia Raid Guide and build your team of counters.

Legendaries in Pokémon GO have a Shiny rate of approximately one in twenty. If you want to give yourself a better shot at getting a Shiny Lugia, take advantage of remote raid invites and befriend international players in Facebook groups, on Reddit, or on Discord where you can invite each other to various raid hours taking place at different times all over the world in Pokémon GO.