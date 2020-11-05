Shiny Lugia Raid Guide: Top Counters For Pokémon GO Players

Darkrai leaves Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO today after an… oddly chosen stint as the Halloween 2020 raid boss. It will be followed by the much-hyped return of Lugia, the Diving Pokémon, which will take over as the Legendary Raid boss today at 1 PM Pacific. Trainers will only have one week to catch this dual Psychic/Flying-type Pokémon, which is available in its Shiny form and with its exclusive move of Aeroblast for the first time ever. With this Raid Guide, you can learn the top counters so that you can defeat and capture this heavy-hitting boss.

Top Lugia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Lugia counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Avalanche)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Crunch)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible and creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Lugia with efficiency.

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Giratina Origin-forme (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, RockSlide)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Lugia is an incredibly tanky Pokémon. This is not going to be like most recent raid bosses, so get ready. The minimum to take Lugia down is four trainers, and that's with the best counters. Going in with a party of six good trainers or more is the best bet.

Catching Lugia in Pokémon GO

Lugia has a notoriously hard-to-hit catch circle. The best way to guarantee you catch Lugia is to use the circle lock technique, but you should go in expecting a learning curve for this one. Not only does Lugia travel up and down the screen in a strange way, but it's also set at a bizarre distance that will take some throwing to learn.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Lugia's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock in place, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. To make sure that can be done, throw the ball when Lugia is finishing its attack. Be aware, though… Lugia's attack is very hard to judge, making it more difficult to use Circle Lock on successfully than other bosses. The best berry to help catch it is the Golden Razz Berry.

Shiny Lugia odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty. If you want a red-bellied Lugia, the best bet is to do twenty or more raids.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Lugia will have a CP of 2115 in normal weather conditions and 2645 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this iconic Legendary Pokémon.