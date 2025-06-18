Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aethus, Cult Games, Pawsmonaut Games

Aethus Announced For Steam Release Later This Year

Fight the corporate greed in the future as the story-driven survival base-building game Aethus will be released sometime this year

Article Summary Aethus launches on Steam in 2025, blending narrative-driven survival with unique base-building gameplay.

Play as Maeve, an engineer rebelling against a corrupt megacorp in a dystopian mining colony.

Mine, scavenge, and automate your custom outpost in a handcrafted, low-poly alien world.

Fully voiced story explores themes of family, grief, and resistance—all from a solo indie developer.

Indie game developer Pawsmonaut Games and publisher Cult Games have confirmed their new game, Aethus, will be out sometime later in 2025. If you haven't seen this one yet, the game mixes base-building with survival mechanics, as you play an engineer who has decided to take on the corporate greed with an uprising at a mining facility on a far off planet. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we're now waiting on a proper release date.

Aethus

Take the helm as Maeve, a mining engineer on the run from her former employer, the corrupt mega corporation Astral Resource Corporation (ARC). Delve into the corporate mystery in this dystopian underground at your pace, exploring the remnants of a doomed mining expedition, and the abandoned facilities left behind by previous expeditions. Beside Roland, an ageing utility drone, made of sarcasm, secrets, and scraps of a past that everyone but Maeve is keen to forget, take on a familiar evil as you literally build your dream abode in this unique low-poly style, gutwrenching narrative experience:

Laser-blast mining in a handcrafted alien world: Drill, scavenge, and rebuild as you navigate decaying infrastructure and living terrain. Explore a futuristic world and mine for the valuable resources you need to design and create your customisable outpost. Use mining lasers and explosives to gather rich resources, salvage your finds and sell off the rarest gems and ores for maximum coin.

Drill, scavenge, and rebuild as you navigate decaying infrastructure and living terrain. Explore a futuristic world and mine for the valuable resources you need to design and create your customisable outpost. Use mining lasers and explosives to gather rich resources, salvage your finds and sell off the rarest gems and ores for maximum coin. A fully voiced narrative about family, grief, and resistance: Uncover a dystopian corporate conspiracy, and decide how far you're willing to go for the truth.

Uncover a dystopian corporate conspiracy, and decide how far you're willing to go for the truth. Build your outpost, grow your own future: From salvage to fungus, rare ores and reclaimed tech, create a home-from-home outpost. Unearth blueprints hidden in the depths of Aethus, giving you the ability to expand your habitats and build new furniture, elevating your living quarters. Power up production and let automation do the work as your new world thrives.

From salvage to fungus, rare ores and reclaimed tech, create a home-from-home outpost. Unearth blueprints hidden in the depths of Aethus, giving you the ability to expand your habitats and build new furniture, elevating your living quarters. Power up production and let automation do the work as your new world thrives. Made with care, not crunch: From UK-based indie solo-dev studio, Pawsmonaut Games. No AI content. No microtransactions. Just one person, one vision, one chance to leave your mark on Aethus.

