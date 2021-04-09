AFK Arena Is Currently Celebrating Its Second Anniversary

Some fun news this week from Lilith Games this week as they are celebrating the second Anniversary of AFK Arena. The festivities have officially started this week with the inclusion of two brand new heroes who are making their debut. Along with the fact that their arrival will carry on throughout the week as you will have the chance to snag some special and exclusive anniversary gifts, exclusive new skins, and bonuses during this short period. You can join in the party even if you're brand new as well, you just have to download the game for free on Google Play and the App Store. We have more info on the new characters below.

Lightbearer Peggy and Wilder Raku are the newest additions to AFK Arena's incredible roster of characters. Peggy is a precocious princess who enters battle with a defensive bonus from her Royal Guards and rains down a salvo of damage and debuffs thanks to her Royal Marksmen. Meanwhile, Raku the Racoon can deceive the enemy with his cute and fluffy appearance before unleashing his Acorn Cannon that deals out punishment to low-health enemies. Raku's Peckish ability also allows him to strengthen his attack further thanks to a quick snack. To help players prepare for Peggy and Raku's arrival, Lilith is offering AFK Arena players a special anniversary gift package code. Inside, they'll discover a treasure trove of 3000 diamonds. But the upgrades don't just stop there! You can also boost your roster over the course of the holidays with 100 summons available in total, in the form of daily log-in rewards. Inn Keeper Dolly will be hosting some lively jazz in the Tavern to give a touch of class to proceedings. Four heroes are also getting a makeover for the celebration, starting with Gwyneth and Skriath, who are receiving the Musical Rose and Kingpin skins and unique background music.