Posted in: Age Of Empires, Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Age Of Empires

​​Age Of Empires Announces New Content Coming To PS5

​​Age Of Empires has some releases coming out in 2025, as they have plans for two specific releases coming to the PlayStation 5

Article Summary Age Of Mythology: Retold and AoE II to launch on PS5 in 2025 with cross-play and full content.

Immortal Pillars expansion for Age of Mythology: Retold introduces Chinese pantheon, new maps, and myth units.

Age Of Empires IV gets two new DLCs in 2025, including "Knights of Cross and Rose" this spring.

Age Of Empires Mobile to feature new campaigns, events, and themed cosmetics in February.

​​Relic Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios revealed their plans for Age Of Empires content in 2025, which includes two releases for the PS5. The big news to come out is that Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will both be made available for PlayStation players, with all of the content and updates released so they have the full package. We have more info below from the developers, as you can read about their full 2025 plans in their latest blog.

​​Age Of Empires – 2025 Releases

Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition heading to PlayStation – Age of Mythology: Retold will launch on PlayStation 5 alongside the Immortal Pillars expansion release on March 4 . Also, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will launch on PlayStation 5 later this Spring. Both titles will feature content parity across all platforms, inclusive of upcoming updates and new content, as well as cross-play support, and are currently available on Xbox Game Pass and Steam.

– Age of Mythology: Retold will launch on PlayStation 5 alongside the Immortal Pillars expansion release on . Also, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will launch on PlayStation 5 later this Spring. Both titles will feature content parity across all platforms, inclusive of upcoming updates and new content, as well as cross-play support, and are currently available on Xbox Game Pass and Steam. Age of Mythology: Retold's Immortal Pillars expansion launches March 4 – This expansion introduces the Chinese pantheon, alongside stunning new maps, myth units, and gameplay features. Pre-orders are now live, including on PS5, and Age of Mythology: Retold – Premium Edition owners will automatically receive the expansion on day one.

– This expansion introduces the Chinese pantheon, alongside stunning new maps, myth units, and gameplay features. Pre-orders are now live, including on PS5, and Age of Mythology: Retold – Premium Edition owners will automatically receive the expansion on day one. New Content for Age of Empires IV – Age of Empires IV will receive two new pieces of DLC in 2025. First, "Knights of Cross and Rose" launches this spring, and allows players to lead two well-known armies inspired by history and introduces a new solo. More information for the second DLC will be shared at a later date.

– Age of Empires IV will receive two new pieces of DLC in 2025. First, "Knights of Cross and Rose" launches this spring, and allows players to lead two well-known armies inspired by history and introduces a new solo. More information for the second DLC will be shared at a later date. Age of Empires Mobile gains new features and events in February – February brings a host of new features and events to enhance the Age of Empires Mobile experience, including a new campaign called Battle of Dawn, a new event Stellar Glory, exclusive themed Valentine's Day cosmetics, and three events themed around Princess Josephine's Treasure Hunt.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!