Age Of Wonders 4 Primal Fury Comes Out Later This Month

Paradox Interactive confirmed the release date for Age Of Wonders 4: Primal Fury, as it will be released at the end of February.

Expand your empire with wolven and caprine forms, Tomes of Magic, and more.

Free Wolf Update introduces necromancy rework, new items, and War Bounties.

Primal Fury includes new mounts, wildlife units, and a fresh interface skin.

Age of Wonders 4: Primal Fury

In the Age of Wonders 4: Primal Fury content pack, players will discover new ways to conquer the realms, and bring the land itself under their control. The new Primal Culture will enable rulers to channel an animal spirit that shapes their empire, both physically and spiritually. The Tome of Fey Mists and the Tome of the Stormborne, both added in Primal Fury, include new spells to conceal troops in magical fog, gain advantages overseas and shorelines, and even transform armies into fearsome nagas. The pack will also launch alongside the free Wolf Update, which will add new features and improvements requested by the Age of Wonders community, including a rework of necromancy, new randomly generated items, and War Bounties to better direct allies in conflicts.

Primal Culture From the Tunneling Spider to the Glacial Mammoth, choose one of seven primal animals for your people to worship and shape their physical and spiritual lives. Each animal is linked to a specific terrain and damage type, allowing you to terraform the land to your chosen biome and gain powerful buffs in combat. Venture on a quest unique to each primal animal and earn rewards!

Lupine and Goatkin, new physical forms for your people, providing new fantasies for your empire to fulfill. Create a faction of arcane wolves or forest-dwelling satyrs!

new physical forms for your people, providing new fantasies for your empire to fulfill. Create a faction of arcane wolves or forest-dwelling satyrs! 2 New Tomes of Magic Tome of Fey Mists: Specializes in spreading magical mists that shield units from ranged attacks and grant buffs. Tome of the Stormborne: Focuses on control of water and lightning. Gain powerful economic buffs from ocean provinces, build fearsome Stormbringer units and transform your armies into Naga!

4 New Mounts and 6 New Wildlife Units to battle with and against!

to battle with and against! New Realm Content which will plunge your empire into a world of hostile seas, gripped in a war between two powerful Godir of nature.

which will plunge your empire into a world of hostile seas, gripped in a war between two powerful Godir of nature. Primal Fury interface skin, which lets you play Age of Wonders 4 with a wild new visual design with wooden frames and blooming flowers.

